Amit Shah to review facilities at Ahmedabad's Dhanvantari Covid Hospital

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 23 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the preparedness of Dhanvantari Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. The hospital will be fully functional from Saturday.



The facility is a collaborative initiative of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Gujarat University.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gujarat has recorded 7,958 new COVID-19 cases and 137 related deaths in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

