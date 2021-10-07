Amit Shah to visit Goa on Oct 14: Minister

Panaji, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Goa to lay the foundation stone of a forensic college and a law college in the state's newest sub-district at Dharbandora on October 14, Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar said on Thursday.

"Our Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone for both projects. He will also be addressing a function in the presence of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai," Pauskar also said.