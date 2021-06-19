Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Monday

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be here on Monday. We are expecting that he would here on Tuesday morning as well, though it has not been confirmed yet," state BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas told IANS.

Gandhinagar June 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit his home state Gujarat on Monday to inaugurate a few development projects, besides taking part in some other functions.

According to the available information, Shah will dedicate two flyovers near Gandhinagar on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway (SG Road), one over the Vaishnodevi Circle and the other at Khoraj, to the people at 10 am on Monday.

These two flyovers will greatly reduce the traffic on SG Road. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel are also expected to be present during the ceremony.

Thereafter, Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed APMC office at Kalol at 11 am.

Shah is also expected to be present at a vaccination centre in Gandhinagar, which is his parliamentary constituency, to give boost to the ongoing vaccination drive.

Shah will also visit his adopted villages -- Kolavada and Rupal -- under the Adarsh Sansad Gram scheme and oversee vaccination drives to be carried out in schools.

Shah is expected to end his visit with a visit to the Shaktipeeth Vardayini Mata temple in Rupal.

--IANS

