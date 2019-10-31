Amit Shah urges polices officials to deal with public problems with sensitivity

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday batted for improving the public image of the police and said that cops should handle public problems with sensitivity.

"We have to work for improving the image of the police," Shah said after inaugurating Delhi Police's new headquarters here.



He further said, "The police need to understand the problems of public with sensitivity."

Urging citizens to change their perspective toward policeperson, the Home Minister lauded the police for performing their duty without caring about time and personal interest.

"We should change our perspective towards the police personnel. Since I was the home minister of a state, it is the police department which works against time," he said, adding that cops work when ordinary citizens celebrate festivals in their homes.

He said, "Those who raise questions on the police do not realise that policepersons cannot celebrate any festival with their family members. When we celebrate festivals, they are on their duty to ensure security for us."

The Home Minister also launched a coffee table book on the journey of the Delhi Police. (ANI)

