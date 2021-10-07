Amit Shah wishes PM Modi for completing 20 years in public office

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for completing his 20 years in public office from Chief Minister of Gujarat to the head of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday appealed the citizens to give their best in fulfilling "self-reliant India" vision of the veteran leader.



Noting that he is "fortunate that he got the opportunity to work in the government and organization first in Gujarat and then in the centre under the leadership of Narendra Modi", the Home Minister said, "let us all give our best to fulfill strong and self-reliant India's vision of the Prime Minister under his leadership."

Shah, who has been a close aide of PM Modi for over three decades, congratulated the Prime Minister on completing 20 years of public service as head of state and Central government.

The Home Minister said, "Modi ji made the impossible possible with his strong will and thinking ahead of time in these 20 years of his service dedicated to the welfare of poor".

"Narendra Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat 20 years ago today, and the journey of development and good governance which started from there continues till date," said the Home Minister.

Shah reminded, "Modi ji realized the culmination of hard work day and night for the progress of the people and the country".

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat Chief Minister.

PM Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat between 2001 and 2014. In 2014, he became the Prime Minister of India. In 2019, he was re-elected as Prime Minister for a second term, which is currently ongoing.

Besides Home Minister, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders lauded his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development. (ANI)

