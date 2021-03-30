Amit Shah wishes President Ram Nath Kovind speedy recovery

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): After President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his good wishes to the President and prayed for his speedy recovery.



Shah in a tweet today said, "Glad to learn about Rashtrapati Ram Nath Kovind Ji's successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. May each day bring him renewed strength. My good wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Earlier today, in a tweet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had confirmed the President's successful surgery and stated that he had spoken to Director AIIMS to enquire about President Kovind's health. He congratulated doctors for a successful operation.

"The President of India Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for a successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji's health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery," he said.

The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on Saturday and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure. (ANI)

