Amit Shah's J-K visit; to inaugurate Srinagar-Sharjah International Flight today

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday will inaugurate the first direct international flight between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Sharjah in UAE on the first day of his three-day visit to the union territory. This is his first visit to the union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.



Shah will chair the security review meeting in Srinagar and will also hold interaction with members of Jammu and Kashmir's Youth Clubs on Saturday.

Ahead of Home Minister's visit to the union territory, several traffic restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar including those driving two-wheelers subjected to intensive security checks.

In addition, a total of 50 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams have been deployed to Jammu and Kashmir for security purposes.

Recently, after the killings of non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir around 700 people have been detained in the union territory, a few under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), police officials informed.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 detainees are being shifted to the Central Jail of Agra from Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act 1978. The order has been issued ahead of Shah's three-day visit to the union territory beginning Saturday. (ANI)