Amit Shah's remark on Bommai has not gone down well with party leaders

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar who refused to join the cabinet of Bommai saying that it hurts his self respect to be under his junior, on Saturday met B.S. Yediyurappa, who recently stepped down from the CM's post to make way for Bommai.

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on winning the next Karnataka assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has not gone down well with senior party leaders.

Both leaders discussed for about 30 minutes the developments in the Karnataka BJP. Sources said that both are unhappy with Amit Shah's statement projecting Bommai as the future leader of the party. Those close to them opined that there was no urgency to make such an announcement as there is still time for assembly elections.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa contradicted the statement of Amit Shah in Shivamogga by stating that he is for collective leadership in the state.

"Amit Shah has said that BJP will come to power in the next elections under the leadership of Bommai. I don't know under what circumstances Amit Shah issued those statements. The party is for collective leadership. Bommai will also play a key role," he maintained.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA M.P. Renukacharya, from the Yediyurappa camp, said that people should not misunderstand the statement of Amit Shah. His remark does not mean that Yediyurappa and Shettar have been sidelined in the party. It is just not possible to sideline a leader like Yediyurappa. The elections will be fought under his guidance only, he said.

--IANS

