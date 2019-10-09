Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs 51 lakh to Bihar CM Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs 51 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund in the wake of severe floods in Bihar.

The Bollywood star wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and expressed his condolences to all those who were affected by the calamity.



"Indeed I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood," Bachchan wrote.

Incessant rainfall that resulted in floods in the state, over 70 people have lost their lives while many people are still missing.

Many districts of Bihar, including capital city Patna, have been affected by floods.

Due to acute waterlogging people in Patna have been resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another. (ANI)

