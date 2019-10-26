Amitabh Bachchan is Manyavar brand ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANSlife) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of clothing line Manyavar.

As a part of the association, Big B is being seen donning the brand's latest Diwali collection through a slew of commercials spread across TV, digital and social media.

Commenting on the association, he said: "I am proud to have associated with Manyavar. More than anything, it is Manyavar's belief in Indian culture and tradition, which I totally appreciate. It resonates with my beliefs and sense of belongingness with the timeless Indian tradition. This Diwali, I urge everyone to celebrate traditionally."

Ravi Modi, Managing Director of Vedant Fashions Pvt. Ltd. said: "We are extremely honoured to have the living legend, Amitabh Bachchan endorse our brand. At Manyavar, we are always in pursuit of excellence, and aim to set higher standards. Mr Bachchan is a name that represents excellence beyond just Hindi cinema, he is the epitome of Indian culture and tradition, something which is at our core. This makes him the ideal man to represent our brand. We are certain that with his ability to win over the hearts of people of every age will inspire his fans to embrace the Indian in them." --IANS pg/dpb/lh