  4. Amitabh Kant gets one-year extension as NITI Aayog CEO

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Jun 29th, 2021, 23:30:08hrs
New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant has been given one-year extension till June 2022, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training issued Tuesday.

The 1980-batch IAS officer was a key driver of the "Make in India", Start-up India, "Incredible India" and "God's Own Country" initiatives.
In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure of Amitabh Kant as CEO, NITI Aayog for a further period of two years beyond June 30, 2019 up to June 30, 2021. (ANI)

