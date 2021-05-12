Amitabh Thakur challenges compulsory retirement in CAT

Lucknow, May 12 (IANS) Former IPS officer, Amitabh Thakur, has challenged his compulsory retirement order in the Lucknow bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

He was given compulsory retirement by the UP Government on March 23 this year.

Amitabh Thakur said in his petition that the Government of India and UP Government orders are completely incorrect. He said these orders have been passed merely for malafide intent because of personal and systemic bias against him, which has adversely affected his entire family.