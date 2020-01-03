Amitabh Thakur writes to IPS Association, seeks deliberations over corruption allegations against officers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): IPS Amitabh Thakur has written a letter to the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association seeking deliberations over allegations of corruption levied against GB Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna.



In his letter, Thakur asked the association to call a meeting over the allegations against many of its officers across the country.

"Allegations have been levied against SSP Vaibhav Krishna. Several IPS officers across the country have also been accused of corruption, etc. IPS association should take cognizance of this development," Thakur told ANI on Friday.

He said that these allegations are maligning the image of the IPS cadre.

"We should discuss why these issues are coming up and what can be done to resolve it," Thakur added.

SSP Vaibhav Krishna is in the middle of a controversy after a purported video having his picture and a woman's voice in the background went viral on social media. Krishna, on the other hand, has said that the video is "morphed" and is part of "conspiracy" by the criminal elements to malign his image. (ANI)

