Amma Canteen vandalized in Chennai: AIADMK

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) The AIADMK party that lost the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls on Tuesday alleged some men vandalising Amma Canteen here.

The AIADMK tweeted a video of three men and a boy removing banners kept at the Amma Canteen - the subsidised canteen launched by AIADMK government where idli is priced at Re 1 and plate of sambar rice is priced at Rs 5.