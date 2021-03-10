AMMK to release election manifesto on March 12

The alliance partner of AMMK, AIMIM leader and Member of Parliament, Asadudin Owaisi will take part in the function.

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that the party will release its election manifesto for the April 6 Assembly elections on March 12 here at a public function.

The AMMK has released the first list of 15 candidates for the polls.

Former MLAs' -- P.Palaniappan, M.Rangaswamy, G.Senthamizhan, C.Shanmugavelu and N.G. Parthiban are among the prominent names in the list.

The AMMK had already entered into a political alliance with All India Majlis -e - Ittehadul- Muslimeen( AIMIM) on Monday and allocated three seats to the party.

The AIMIM will contest from Vaniyambadi, Sankaramangalam and Krishnagiri constituencies.

Marathu Sennai Sangam, another regional party has signed a seat sharing agreement with AMMK and will contest in 1 seat.

The list of AMMK candidates: P. Palaniappan (Pappiredipatti), M. Rangaswamy (Papanasam), N.G. Parthibhan (Sholinghur), R.R. Murugan (Harur), G Shanmugavelu (Madathukulam), G Senthamizhan (Saidapet), S. Anbalagan (Rasipuram), R. Manoharan (Srirangam), K.K. Umadevan (Tirupattur) , S.K. Selvam (Veerapandi), I .Mahendran (Usilampatti), R .Duraiswamy (Coimbatore South), K .Sugumar (Pollachi), D.K Rajendran (Dharmapuri) and K.S.K. Balamurugan ( Bhuvanagiri)

