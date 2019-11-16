Amnesty India used commercial methods to illegally circumvent FCRA: CBI sources

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Amnesty International India Private Limited (AAIPL) allegedly used commercial methods in order to illegally circumvent the provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources said on Saturday.

This came a day after the probe agency conducted searches at three places in Bengaluru and at one place in Delhi in connection with the alleged violation of FCRA by the Amnesty International India.

CBI had registered a case on November 5 on a complaint received from Ministry of Home Affairs against AIIPL, Indians For Amnesty International Trust, Amnesty International India Foundation Trust, and others.According to the sources, an inspection of Amnesty India's books of accounts by the Ministry of Home Affairs had revealed that it allegedly indulged in activities that were "not commensurate to the activities of a for-profit company but constituted activities either prohibited or regulated under FCRA"."International (UK) invested Rs 10 crore as FDI in Amnesty International India Pvt. Ltd, Bangalore, by subscribing to the Debentures," agency sources said.They added, "This amount was allegedly utilized by Indians for Amnesty International Trust as security for obtaining Overdraft from Banks and the funds were used by trusts of Amnesty India for carrying out NGO activities that were in violation of the provisions of FCRA."It has been alleged that several entities had received foreign contributions amounting to Rs 36 crore from Amnesty International through AIIPL. (ANI)