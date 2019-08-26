Amrapali case: SC orders release of Rs 7 cr to NBCC to complete 2 stalled projects

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday directed the release of Rs 7 crore from the court's bank account to National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete two stalled projects of embattled real estate group Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra asked Noida and Greater Noida authorities to create a special cell for each project to ensure the speedy work.



The homebuyers submitted before the top court that a total of Rs 2,000 crores is required to complete the unfinished projects in both the areas.

The top court also directed that a forensic audit report be supplied to the probe agencies -- Enforcement Directorate and Delhi Police's Economic Office Wing (EoW) -- for taking appropriate action against those accused.

On July 23, the court had directed the NBCC to complete the unfinished housing projects of Amrapali in Noida and Greater Noida area and handover these to the homebuyers as soon as possible.

The court had cancelled the RERA (provide proper protection to homebuyers) registration of Amrapali real estate. (ANI)

