Amrapali case: SC refuses to recall 2019 orders

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its judgement said that it did not recall the 2019 orders or revisit the issue as to whether the Noida-based La Residentia project is a part of Amrapali projects and therefore the unfinished housing projects -- in Noida and Greater Noida -- have to be completed as per its orders.



The bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit passed a slew of directions in the case.

By today's judgement, the apex court at this stage rejected handing over the project to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) and directed La Residentia Company to construct and complete the construction of 632 units.

The apex court said that however, certain directions are needed to secure the amounts. The company is entitled to continue construction. 632 flats will be allowed to be sold by the company at a fair price provided that all the documents (of the company) are counter signed by the receiver, appointed by the court.

However, the court had brought the construction of 632 units by giving certain directions so that the project completion work is monitored by the Court Appointed Receiver.

"All sale deeds to be signed by the Court Receiver. The amount would be deposited in name of the Court Receiver. Advances, if any, be given by the Receiver for the construction of these 632 Flats. Difference between Sale and Expenditure be deposited with Court Receiver," the apex court said in its order.

Justice Lalit concluded by giving thanks to Justice Ashok Bhushan for his contribution in the Amrapali case, as the Bench will now be reconstituted with a different combination. Though it was made clear in the end that the next date will be in next to next week and in the same manner, i.e., Mondays at 2 pm.

The sale price of unsold flats will be set by the Chartered Accountant and overseen by the Court Receiver.

After the court pronounced the verdict, M L Lahoty, a lawyer for many Amrapali home buyers, told ANI that it is a big relief to the home buyers of La Residentia Project.

"It is big relief for the home buyers of the La Residentia Project, as the construction was stuck for a long time and completion will take place specially when the Reciever is monitoring," Lahoty told ANI. (ANI)

