Amritsar: Devotees offer prayers at Golden Temple on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, large number of devotees thronged to Golden Temple here on Thursday to offer prayers and seek blessings.



The devotees also took holy dip at the Sarovar (the holy pond) in the gurudwara.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and other Union Ministers extended their wishes to the people.

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna on this day. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day.

The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru. (ANI)

