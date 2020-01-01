Amritsar: Harsimrat Kaur Badal visits Golden Temple on New Year

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on New Year and offered prayers.

"I pray Guru Sahib to bless all people. I wish happy New Year 2020 to all the countrymen," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal



" We are entering into the year 2020, I wish happy new year to all countrymen," said Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Golden Temple, also known as Harmandir Sahib, is the most significant shrine in Sikhism. (ANI)

