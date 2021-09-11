Amritsar-Milan Indigo flight cancelled due to denial of permission from aviation authority

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 11 (ANI): Milan-bound IndiGo passengers protested at Amritsar airport and raised slogans against the company after the airline abruptly cancelled the flight due to denial of arrival permission from the country concerned at the eleventh hour.



"The Amritsar-Milan Indigo flight via Istanbul has been cancelled due to some permission issues with the concerned country's aviation authority. Passengers staged a protest at the IndiGo booking counter," an Amritsar airport official told ANI.

The flight was booked under Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight and 215 passengers checked in at the terminal building for travelling.

The airline has confirmed the flight cancellation and the passengers were told by the airline that their full money would be refunded.

"IndiGo is committed to refund their entire money," an official said. (ANI)

