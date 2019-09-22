Amritsar Police holds meeting with Dusshera committees, briefs about safety measures

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amritsar Police Commissioner on Saturday held a meeting of various Dusshera committees to create awareness about the guidelines to ensure safety during Vijayadashami celebrations.

The committees were apprised of all the safety measures and rules that should be followed before organising the events, officials said.Last year, at least 61 people were killed and 77 were injured after a crowd of Dussehra revellers were run over by a train near Amritsar.This year, the administration is not taking any chance and is ensuring that all guidelines are followed."That was a very painful incident. This time, the administration is ensuring that such incidents are not repeated in the future. I would like to state that the responsibility of these things is with the administration," DCP Jagmohan Singh told ANI."People assemble at such events and to celebrate such occasions. It is a big responsibility for the administration to assist them," he said."All the organisations were called in and were apprised on how to make proper arrangements and prevent mishaps. The DCP has said that functions should not be held where there are high voltage wires, storm drains or railway lines," said Virender Sehdev, a member of the Dusshera committee.Dussehra which marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana falls on October 8 this year. (ANI)