Amritsar: Punjab roadways contractual employees protest against govt, demand regularisation

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 27 (ANI): Upset over the non-fulfilment of their demands, Punjab Roadways (PUNBUS) employees went on a strike and suspended their services for around two hours on Monday.



The PUNBUS employees raised slogans against the state government "for its failure to regularise staff" at various terminals in Amritsar.

Speaking to ANI, Suba Singh, member of the PUNBUS Employees' Union said that despite the 2016 Act (to regularise contractual staff), the state government have not fulfilled the demands of the contractual workers.

"Earlier, following a meeting with State Transport Minister, we were assured of a proposal to regularise staff, but it has been a lie," he said.

Singh informed that if the state government does not meet their demands, there will be another strike on August 9, August 10, and August 11.

"We will also do 'chakka jam' across Punjab on August 3 and August 4," he added. (ANI)

