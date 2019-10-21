Amritsar train tragedy 2018: Action already initiated against 6 police officers, says CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that departmental action has been initiated against six police officers and seven employees of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Amritsar were charge-sheeted in connection with the Dussehra 2018 train tragedy.

Singh has rejected the media reports of inaction by the state government in the Dussehra 2018 train tragedy."Due action, as per the law, was being taken against all those found guilty, and there was no question of brushing the matter aside or burying the inquiry report, as alleged in a section of the media. Punjab government took all possible steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future," said Singh."Detailed guidelines were issued to police and local government officers suggesting corrective measures, including the creation of a single window or authority to accept applications and grant permissions for such events. The Commissionatrates of Police in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, besides the SDMs in other areas, had already been appointed Single Authority for this purpose," he added.Reportedly these police officers and MC personnel were found guilty of dereliction of duty and necessary action was ordered against them, based on the findings of the Magisterial Inquiry Report.The magisterial enquiry into the incident, which occurred on October 19, 2018, was conducted by the Divisional Commissioner Jalandhar B Purushartha, on the orders of the Chief Minister.Singh further that earlier the state government had stipulated that permission of the concerned department would be a prerequisite if the event was proposed to be held on government land," he added.The Chief Minister warned that no procedural irregularity would be tolerated in the organisation, regulation and supervision of such events."Public should exercise restraint and observe all due precautions, in view of the ongoing festive season, to complement the administration's efforts to ensure total safety and security at such events," Singh said.The accident took place at the Dhobi Ghat ground in Choura Bazar near Jhoda Phatak area in Amritsar on October 19 last year after a speeding train ran over a crowd of Dussehra revellers that went onto the railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy. A total of 60 people were killed in the train accident. (ANI)