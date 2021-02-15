Amritsar wakes up to dense fog, low visibility

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 15 (ANI): Amritsar on Monday woke up to dense fog and low visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a mainly clear sky for the city later today.



IMD's weather forecast said, "Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later."

Visibility in Amritsar dropped to 25 meters on Monday.

The IMD predicted dense fog at several places in Punjab.

"Dense to very dense fog at many pockets over Punjab; Moderate fog observed in isolated places over North West Rajasthan and Kutch," it informed.

According to a weather report by the state India Meteorological Department, Amritsar's minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at 19.4 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours.

IMD also predicted shallow fog for some parts of north and north-east India.

"Shallow fog observed in isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Delhi, West Utter Pradesh, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Visibilities (1000 m or less) at 0530 IST of 15.02.2021: 25- Amritsar, Patiala, and Ambala; 200 - Ganganagar and Nalia," the IMD said. (ANI)

