Amrtisar: NIA to take charge of KZF module terror case

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Nine persons arrested in the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module busted by Punjab police were produced in a local court here on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector Balbir Singh told reporters that the local court judge had ordered all the accused to be produced before a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on October 11.

"The judge has ordered us to produce them in an NIA court," Balbir Singh told reporters here.Earlier on October 3, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused till October 9.Punjab police had busted the module on September 22 with the arrest of four of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms. The other accused were arrested later on.One accused, who was arrested on Tuesday, was presented before the court on Wednesday and sent to four-days in remand.The state government has decided to handover further investigations in the case to the NIA in a bid to ensure that the entire conspiracy is unravelled.Simranjeet Singh, the advocate of the accused told ANI, "On October 4, the Punjab government marked this case to NIA and there is an order of NIA that on October 11, everyone should be produced in Mohali NIA court.""Punjab Police's jurisdiction has ended and the investigation will be done by NIA," Simranjeet added.Police had suspected that the weapons were delivered across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan using drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. (ANI)