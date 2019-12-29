Amruta Fadnavis at centre of row as Maha moves Axis Bank accounts

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) The Axis Bank finds itself in the middle of a controversy with its employee, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, facing fire from the BJP's erstwhile ally, Shiv Sena, over conflict of interest.

With the Maharashtra government moving out some government accounts from the Axis Bank, where Amruta Fadnavis works, the former CM's wife, who has been critical of the current coalition government led by the Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, has alleged vendetta.

Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday waded into the battle, questioning whether moving accounts to the Axis Bank was favoured by Devendra Fadnavis when he was Chief Minister because his wife was employed there.

"Surprised that she is calling it vendetta because if it were, she agrees that the fmr CM favoured moving accounts to Axis Bank as she was employed there If decision to move accounts was business as usual with zilch involvement of her&fmr CM then where is the question of targeting?" Chaturvedi said in a series of tweets attacking former CM's wife.

Chaturvedi has sought a probe by the state government to investigate if it was a conflict of interest and whether the Axis Bank gave CSR funds to the BJP as a quid pro quo.

"In fact, after reading the interview I urge the Maharashtra government to investigate how moving accounts to Axis bank isn't a clear case of conflict of interest. Also investigate whether any/how much CSR was given to the BJP schemes by Axis Bank after moving the accounts?" read the tweet.

Chaturvedi also ticked off Fadnavis for preaching to Maharashtrians when she was no more the Chief Minister's wife and only an Axis Bank employee.

"Last but not the least, a tip to Ms. Fadnavis, judging Maharashtra and teaching Maharashtrians what to do definitely doesn't come under the purview of an employee of @AxisBank . Those who scribble walls should learn to read the writing on the wall. Jai Maharashtra," Chaturvedi said alluding to the anti-Sena graffiti found on the walls of the Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha' after Devendra Fadnavis vacated it.

Amruta Fadnavis had earlier tweeted attacking Thackeray obliquely as the new Chief Minister. "Having a bad leader was not Maharashtra's Fault - But Staying with one is ! Wake Up Mahrashtra," she said in a tweet.

In a media interview, she has said that "By shifting the accounts, the government is trying to target Dev Fadnavis and me."

"Very true @Dev_Fadnavis ji ! One cannot be a 'Thackeray' also by just putting 'Thackrey' surname after his name ! One needs to be true, principled & should think for betterment of people & party members above his own family & power dynamics," Amruta Fadnavis had said in an earlier tweet attacking Uddhav Thackeray.

