AMU appoints injured student as Assistant Professor

Aligarh, Dec 24 (IANS) In an attempt to assuage the feelings of students, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has appointed chemistry Ph.D student, Mohd Tariq as an Assistant Professor on ad hoc basis.

Tariq was one of the students who had suffered severe injuries during clashes with police during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act on campus on December 15. His right hand fingers have been severely damaged.

Tariq, a JRF and NET qualified PhD scholar, had to get his palm amputated to save the infection from spreading.

According to AMU's official spokesperson, the appointment was done with immediate effect on Monday in consultation with the Dean, Faculty of Science and the Chairman, Department of Chemistry. Earlier in the evening, a large number of students, teachers and non teaching staff took out a candle light procession raising slogans against the Vice Chancellor for calling the police on the campus. On Sunday, AMU VC Tariq Mansoor had also set up an internal fact-finding inquiry by Justice (retired) V.K. Gupta. He will probe the entire chain of events that took place on the AMU campus since December 15 and submit his report within a period of three months. Justice Gupta is a former Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand High Court.