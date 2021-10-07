AMU land lease issue: UP govt orders probe

Commissioner, Aligarh division, has been asked to conduct the probe and he has sought a report from the district magistrate of Aligarh.

Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe regarding the land leased out by late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh to the Aligarh Muslim University in 1929.

Gaurav Dayal, commissioner, Aligarh division, said, "A letter in this regard was received from additional chief secretary SP Goyal. The matter to be probed relates to land leased out for 90 years by late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh to the Aligarh Muslim University. The term of the lease has lapsed and so a report has been sought from the district magistrate of Aligarh."

It may be recalled that late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was a known freedom fighter, social reformer and academician.

He had leased out land owned by him to Aligarh Muslim University for 90 years in 1929. The term of the lease has lapsed but, according to the complaint lodged in the chief minister's office, the said land has not been handed back to legal heirs of late Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The complaint has been lodged by one Ashok Chaudhary from 'Ahuti', a social organisation in Aligarh.

The chief minister's office has directed commissioner, Aligarh division to probe the matter and submit the report.

On the said land leased out to the AMU, there stand a 'Tikonia Park' and the city school run by Aligarh Muslim University.

The legal heirs of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh had suggested to the AMU to hand over land on which Tikonia Park stands and name the city school run by AMU after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

In this regard, a committee headed by the vice chancellor was constituted by the AMU Executive Council to consider the proposal.

When contacted, AMU spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai admitted that a proposal from the legal heirs of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh was considered by the Executive Committee of Aligarh Muslim University. However, no final decision had been taken yet, he said.

"The Executive Council of Aligarh Muslim University was ready to give back the land on which Tikonia Park is located. Further, the Executive Committee said it was acceptable that the city school run by AMU on remaining land will be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, an alumnus of AMU, and the lease of this land be extended," said Prof Shafey Kidwai.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a university to be built in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh near Aligarh. As many as 396 degree colleges in Aligarh division are to be affiliated with this upcoming university.

