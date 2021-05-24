AMU organises online competition to promote water conservation

Aligarh, May 24 (IANS) Students Mohammad Umar Afzal, Anha Rahat Khan and Afifa Fatima won the online poster making competition in Abdullah School organised by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to implement the nationwide ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain, where it falls when it falls campaign. This campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conservation of water and for addressing the challenges of the growing water crisis.

Essay and slogan writing competitions were held in the virtual mode on ‘World Water Day' in compliance with the Indian government's regulations on social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"The campaign spreads awareness on water conservation among school students through their active participation. It will help to create rainwater harvesting structures at the grassroots level," said Umra Zaheer, Superintendent, Abdullah School.

