AMU shut down till Jan 5 after violence

Aligarh, Dec 15 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University has been shut down till January 5 after violence erupted in the university late on Sunday night, in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

AMU students mounted a violent protest against the police crackdown on students in Jamia Milia in Delhi.

Cops used tear gas shells and lathi-charged students to disperse the mob. Angry policemen were also seen breaking the motorbikes parked outside the AMU campus.

Additional forces have been rushed in from adjoining districts. Rapid Action Force has also been deployed in the campus.

According to reports, a large number of students had collected outside the administrative block late on Sunday evening and pelted stones at the police. The protestors shouted abusive slogans against the police. Efforts to pacify the AMU students by the AMU officials proved futile and the agitationists continued to pelt students. Two policemen alongwith a senior police and several journalists were injured in the violence, according to reports. Senior police officials have reached the AMU and firing was reported from inside the campus. Earlier, AMU students vandalized the area at Chungi gate and some vehicles were also set on fire. Senior police officials in Lucknow were closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to prevent escalation of violence. Unconfirmed reports said that AMU had been closed till January 5 but no official was ready to confirm this. Aligarh had been simmering since Friday when the district authorities ordered a shutdown of Internet services in the district. amita/rt