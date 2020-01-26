AMU student found dead under mysterious circumstance, says police

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): A 45-year-old PhD student of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was found dead under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.

Anil Samania, Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines in Aligarh, said, "The deceased has been identified as AA Hamid. He was a PhD student in the Geography department of the AMU."



"He was an Iraqi national whose body was found in his rented apartment in Civil Lines area on Sunday," the CO said.

Hamid was unwell, the CO added. (ANI)

