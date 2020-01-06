Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will take out a "Tiranga Yatra" here on Monday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada said that the AMU, which was to reopen on January 6, has already extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law.The decision to extend the vacation was taken after a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday.Students on Monday carried out a candle march to show solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students after violence that broke out in JNU in New Delhi on January 5.The students lit candles and carried banners to express their solidarity with the JNU students who were injured during the violence on campus.Students carried posters with "AMU stands in solidarity with JNU" written on them and raised slogans of "JNU Zindabad", "AMU Zindabad", and "Down with ABVP" during the course of the march. (ANI)