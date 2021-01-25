AMU to bury time capsule on R-Day

The capsule, which weighs around 1.5 tonnes, will contain documents showcasing the rich history of the AMU.

Aligarh, Jan 25 (IANS) As part of its centenary celebrations, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will bury a time capsule, recording the evolution of the varsity over the last 100 years of its existence on the Republic Day.

According to AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar, "As part of the university's centenary celebrations, we will bury a time capsule on the campus on January 26. The event will be presided over by Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

"The time capsule will contain documents showcasing the history of the university and its journey over the past 100 years. It will also have the biography of founder Sir Syed Ahmed and his addresses. It will also have texts of speeches of prominent people from the pre-Independence era."

The spokesman further said, "Besides the details of all the buildings on the campus, the time capsule will also have copies of convocation addresses of chief guests from 1922 to 2018. The documents about growth, development and journey of the university will also be preserved in the time capsule."

The time capsule will be buried in the park opposite the Victoria Gate, which is the oldest building in the university.

The papers, which will be kept in the capsule, have been preserved by making them acid-free and with the addition of some chemicals.

"We have taken all possible precautions regarding the capsule so that it can be preserved for a long time. The capsule has been built with high tempered steel and is around four feet deep. It will be buried 30 feet deep into the earth," the spokesperson added.

