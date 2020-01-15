AMU to file FIR over police action against students

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) administration has decided to file an FIR against police action against students on December 15, said the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday.

"The vice-chancellor has decided to file an FIR against the police action against the students on December 15. A complaint letter in this regard is being drafted," AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told reporters here.

He said that it has been observed that police "caused a lot of damage" on the campus and "brutally assaulted" students."The police was called to clear the gathering from the campus premises and not to enter the student hostels and assault them. The administration had given them permission to enter the varsity but not to enter the hostels to beat the students," Abrar said.On December 15, clashes broke out between the police and students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when the police fired tear gas shells outside the AMU after protestors pelted stone at them.Police, on the other hand, defended the action saying that the forces deployed there acted in self-defence after "aggressive" students resorted to violence and pelted stone. (ANI)