Amy organises ex-servicemen's rally in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian Army has organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Shalateng Military Garrison to commemorate 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.



The event, conducted over a period of one week was attended by around 160 retired armed personnel and family members of fallen soldiers.

While briefing media, Major General Sanjiv Singh Slaria General Officer Commanding, Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), said the motive of this rally is to make contact with Ex-Servicemen of the Army and to resolve their issues.

Talking about the contribution of the ex-servicemen, Major Slaria stressed, "Ex-servicemen are an unbreakable part of the society. They continue their service even after retirement from the force to enlighten the people with values they learnt in their 20-30 years of service."

Adding further, Major said, the representatives of the Zila Sainik Board, Pension disbursement office, and Jakli record office are also here to address Ex-Serviceman's issues.

Caption Mohammad Ramjan Bhatt, the Ex-Servicemen, appreciated the step of the Army for coming forward and resolving people's grievances.

"The forces are doing great jobs for the ex-servicemen and women. We are thankful to Major general Sanjiv Singh Slaria for helping us whenever we need help", said Bhatt.

All the Ex-Servicemen were briefed on various schemes of government assistance at the event and it saw the enthusiastic participation from Ex-Servicemen, youth, and students as well. (ANI)