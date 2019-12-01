An auto-rickshaw with TV, phone, mobile charging point and more

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): To provide a unique and secure way of travel for passengers, an auto-rickshaw driver has equipped his vehicle with some really advanced facilities, becoming a local attraction in Pune.

The driver, named Raju, belongs to Kolhapur. He has installed several facilities, including a phone, make-up kit, dustbins and even cameras and mobile charger to ensure a safe and pleasant way of travel.



He has also installed a small TV to entertain the passengers. Ensuring smooth and hassle-free rides to expectant mothers and differently-abled people top his priority list.

"I offer free rides to pregnant women and handicapped people and I also provide free rides on every anniversary of my auto," Raju told ANI.

He further stated that people repeatedly question his expenses on the maintenance of the auto-rickshaw. (ANI)

