An era of 'super emergency' exists now: Mamata

"On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on," Banerjee posted on her Twitter handle.

"In this era of 'Super Emergency', we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees," she said.

On September 15, 1997 the Inter-Parliamentary Union adopted the Universal Declaration on Democracy, affirming the principles of democracy, the elements and exercise of democratic government, and the international scope of democracy.

In 2007, the UN designated the day as the International Day of Democracy.