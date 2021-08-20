Anand Sharma discusses full statehood, early J-K Vidhan Sabha polls with Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Sharma discussed the political situation of the Union Territory after August 2019, the issue of full statehood and the early Vidhan Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir."Met former J&K Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and @OmarAbdullah. We discussed the political situation in the state post Aug 2019, full statehood and early Vidhan Sabha elections in the state," Sharma tweeted.Taking to the microblogging site, Sharma yesterday informed that he, along with MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, talked to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and took stock of education, healthcare and other development projects at Lal Chowk, Srinagar."First visit after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two UTs as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to talk to people and take stock of education, healthcare and other development projects. With fellow MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at Lal Chowk, Srinagar," Sharma tweeted. (ANI)