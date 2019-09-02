Anand Sharma meets South African President

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Congress leader Anand Sharma met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters at Johannesburg on Monday and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two parties.

According to the office of Sharma, Ramaphosa and Shama discussed political developments following the national elections in India and South Africa.

The South African President expressed concern over "global economic slowdown resulting in high youth unemployment and adversely affecting social security."He also referred to regional conflicts and tensions in different parts of the world which pose a threat to peace and stability and a challenge for global leadership.Sharma, who is Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, conveyed the message of greetings from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to the ANC President, which was reciprocated.Sharma also met top six leaders of ANC as part of leadership exchange between the two parties.The release said the ANC leadership reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the "historic relationship" with the Indian National Congress.Anand Sharma will deliver a lecture at the South African Institute of International Affairs on September 4 and engage with academia and think tanks during his visit. (ANI)