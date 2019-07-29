Anandiben Patel takes oath as UP Governor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Anandiben Patel on Monday took oath as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh here.

Former Governor Ram Naik also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

On July 20, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Patel, who was serving as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, as the replacement for outgoing Governor Ram Naik.



Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon was transferred to Madhya Pradesh in place of Patel.

Anandiben Patel also served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2014-16 before resigning from the post. (ANI)

