Anant Singh's counsel seeks action against MP, IPS daughter for using car with Parliament sticker

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Counsel of Anant Singh, the independent MLA from Mokama in Bihar has written to the Speaker of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha against JD (U) MP RCP Singh and Barh ASP Lipi Singh, demanding action against Lipi Singh for using a car that had a sticker of JDU MP RCP Singh on it.

Lipi Singh is 2016 batch IPS officer and is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP RCP Singh.



"On August 24, several media have raised the issue of a car belonging to a Member of Parliament has been used by a serving IPS officer who happens to be the daughter of Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. It has also been reported that the said car is registered in the name of Dr Ranvir Nandan, JD (U) MLC of Bihar. Therefore, it is clear that MP Car Parking Label has been used to a car which is not owned by a serving MP," read the letter.

"Our country has still not forgotten the 2001 Parliament attack when Parliament stickers were used by the five gunmen to enter the Parliament while it was in session and eight security personnel were killed and several others injured," it read.

The letter requested a thorough investigation and appropriate action in the case. (ANI)