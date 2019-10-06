Anantnag: Man injured in terrorist firing affiliated to PDP

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The civilian, who was injured in a terrorist firing in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday, has been identified as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker.

According to police sources, the injured person identified as Sajjad Mantoo had received gunshot wounds in his thigh, hand and abdomen but is in stable condition now.



Mantoo is a Panch and his wife is a Sarpanch. Both of them are PDP affiliates.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier said the injured has been shifted to the hospital.

In another incident in the district, three unidentified terrorists had stopped a load carrier vehicle in Buminabad area and set ablaze its contents, which mainly consisted of apple packaging materials. (ANI)