Anastasia Beverly Hills opens it's first flagship store in India

The ABH Store and Salon will be the first of its kind make up experience store with Bestselling brow products and a spectacular brow bar and brow service area. Customers can get instant Brow cleaning, shaping and ABH signature Brow looks using its patented 'Golden Ratio Method' in the BROW SERVICE AREA. The service involves a detailed 5 step Browroutine taking 20 minutes for a complete Brow Service by expert Brow and make up artist at the store.

After a high powered launch on Boddess.com, ABH is now present in all Sephora stores and on Nykaa.com. The customer feedback for ABH has been fantastic and ABH is now set to open the first ABH store and salon at DLF mall of India, Noida.

Ritika Sharma, Founder and Director, House of Beauty, elated by the launch says, "House of Beauty is delighted to open Anastasia Beverly Hills first store in India as a part of its brand expansion plan. With the opening of its first boutique we bring the true, authentic culture and experience of the brand to our consumers. As a brand, we are aware of consumer's beauty needs in India and we are happy to bring locally relevant assortment of products and services like our Signature Brow Service though this physical space. With the opening of the boutique we take another step towards reaching our consumers and are excited to be in this journey together."

Starting out as a one-woman operation in a room of Salon in 1997, the brand founded by Anastasia Soare is now internationally reclaimed by many renowned celebrities. She ignited 'Brow Revolution' in the beauty industry with her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping method, an exceptional theory of bringing balance, symmetry and proportion to each individual's face and even debuted on Oprah demonstrating the same in 1998. The brand has ventured into the colour make-up line and brought an evolution with their contour, face palettes and vivid eye pallet ranges.

As a global player of premium and trend setting make-up, Anastasia Beverly Hills stands for the sophisticated, the healthy and the natural. So your shopping experience at the store isn't limited to just browsing products. There is an opportunity to experience and play, interact with the artists to learn and indulge in many make-up services that will allow customers to experiment and have fun with make-up.

Address: Anastasia Beverly Hills. Shop No - E-137. Ground Floor, DLF Mall of India, Plot No- M-03, Sector-18, Noida, UP-201301

Opening Date: August 26, 2021

Operation Hours: 10.30 a.m. - 9.30 p.m.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/