Anatomy of teaching: Spanish teacher wows Twitterati

A creative method used by a teacher in Spain to make her students understand human anatomy has won her admiration from Twitter users.

Veronica Duque's husband posted on his Twitter handle on December 16 pictures of her in a body suit showing a human's internal organs and muscles. He wrote: "Very proud of this volcano of ideas that I am lucky to have as a woman. Today, she explained the human body to her students in a very original way. And the kids freaked out. Great Veronica!!!"

One amused user posted: "You can buy, of course. My wife found it on AliExpress. East Veronica is only with internal organs and muscles. But there are all kinds ... with bones, arteries, lymphatic system ... of all kinds! So ... cheer up."

One post read: "Great. Spectacular. Sparkly. Intelligent. Didactic. Masterly. Surely students will not forget it in their life."

"And I can't put the video with the children's reactions. Wonderful," remarked another.

One user recalled Veronica was his teacher. "She was my tutor in primary school. I remember her with great affection and love. Of the best teachers I've had... I remember some of their classes better than most of the university."

One user praised her: "Excellent example of innovation and creativity... that's what it takes in the world of education to open a student's mind and interest him in the learning universe."

"I was surfing the Internet when an ad of a swimsuit popped up," Veronica, 43, told Bored Panda.

"Knowing how hard it is for kids this young to visualise the disposition of internal organs, I thought it was worth giving it a try," she was quoted by the media report.

