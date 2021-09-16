Anbumani Ramadoss asks Stalin to implement Clean Air action plan

In a letter to Stalin, he noted that the National Green Tribunal's Southern bench has sought a response from Tamil Nadu and other states regarding implementation of Clean Air Action plan as envisaged in the National Clean Air Programme.

Chennai, Sep 16 (IANS) PMK leader and former Union Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to immediately implement the Clean Air action plan.

The Tamil Nadu government should formulate and implement the Clean Air Action plan without delay, Ramadoss said, expressing his disappointment at the state not doing so even after the NGT nudge.

In the letter to Stalin, he said that the plan should include global practices on clean air as well as points mentioned by the United Nations in its documents including its document on Air Pollution in Asia and the Pacific: Science-based solutions report.

He also said that the Clean Air Action plan must be formulated after receiving comments from NGOs, general public, political parties, and people's representatives at all levels.

