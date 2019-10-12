Andhra: 16-year-old boy sexually assault 2 minor girls

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy has allegedly sexually assaulted two minor girls near his house in Machilipatnam town of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after one of the girls fell sick and was taken to the hospital, where the doctor revealed to the parents that she had been sexually assaulted.



"While inquiring about the incident, the parents of the girl spoke to another five-year-old girl in the neighbourhood, who said that one boy used to lure them by offering treats and money and sexually assault them," Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajesh said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified.

"The parents of the girl have filed a complaint and we have registered a case under Section 376(3) (Rape) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the SI said.

The police said that since the accused is a minor, he cannot be arrested and will be sent to a shelter or correction home instead.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

