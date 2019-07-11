  1. Sify.com
  4. Andhra: 20 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 11, 2019 16:18 hrs

Akshaya Patra Foundation's bus which arrived to the school to provide mid day meal to children on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 20 students of Ramakrishna Mission School were hospitalised on Thursday allegedly after consuming mid-day meal here in Tadepalli town.


After consuming food, the children allegedly complained of vomiting and lost consciousness, following which they were rushed to a hospital.
Rice, dal and curry were served to the students by Akshaya Patra Foundation, which runs a school lunch programme across the country.
According to doctors, all children are stable now.
No inquiry has been initiated in the case so far. (ANI)

