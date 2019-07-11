Andhra: 20 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): At least 20 students of Ramakrishna Mission School were hospitalised on Thursday allegedly after consuming mid-day meal here in Tadepalli town.



After consuming food, the children allegedly complained of vomiting and lost consciousness, following which they were rushed to a hospital.

Rice, dal and curry were served to the students by Akshaya Patra Foundation, which runs a school lunch programme across the country.

According to doctors, all children are stable now.

No inquiry has been initiated in the case so far. (ANI)