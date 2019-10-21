Andhra: 3 killed in road accident in Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Three people were killed after a car rammed into a container truck in the Reddy Palle cheruvu village in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.



"The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 AM, leading to the on-spot death of all the occupants of the car," said Obulavaripalle police station constable Upendra.





The deceased were identified as Dasari Manemma (45), her son Saikiran (24) and the driver Pawan Kalyan (23) of Neelipalle Village, Nandaluru Mandal and Kadapa district.



The police have registered a case under section 304A of the IPC.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

